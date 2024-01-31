Chamber of Real Estate to partner with Chartered Institute Of Realtors

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chamber of Real Estate wishes to announce to the public its partnership with the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR).



Chamber of Real Estate, is a conglomeration of real estate owners, engineers, architects, surveyors, marketers, developers, contractors, real estate lawyers, homeowners, valuers and real estate brokers globally. Its core function is to catalyze the growth of the estate industry, promoting its activities and objectives on a global scale.



In line with its modus operandi and mandate, the Chamber of Real Estate has extended its workings in cooperation with the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) to establish a more robust industry.



The Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) was launched last year at the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat (AfCFTA) by the Chief of Staff from the office of the President, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare flanked by other dignitaries in the persons of the Minister for Works and Housing, Hon Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister for Education, Hon. Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. George Mireku Duker. In attendance were other revered persons of society.



The Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) was primarily established to sharpen the knowledge skills and experiences of practitioners within the real estate industry as well as to help introduce and orient individuals interested in the real estate space.



The institute recently hosted the Ghana Diaspora Property Festival at the Accra International Conference Centre, bringing recognition to its intent, drive, and aim to promote the estate industry and its players.



It also played key roles as a participant in the just-ended Africa Prosperity Dialogue hosted by Africa Prosperity Network (APN), Office of the President and African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat (AfCFTA) as well as being part of the Turkey-Ghana Trade Delegation & B2B Meeting.



Having been pleased with the strides and accomplishments of the Institute within its early period of establishment, the Chamber of Real Estate has been admirable in the progress of the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) so far, hence the partnership interest.



This partnership comes as a result of the recent waves of the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) within the Real Estate Industry and at a time when the industry is at steady growth in our part of the world. With a focus on augmenting the activities and vision of the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR), the Chamber of Real Estate will be working in unison with the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) in its upcoming programs and activities.