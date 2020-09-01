Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman Wontumi questions why local clubs can’t sell players to Man Utd, Chelsea

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako known as Chairman Wontumi, has bemoaned the visible absence of Ghanaian clubs in the European or African transfer markets.



The European transfer market for the 2020/2021 season which opened on June 1, has seen some Ghanaian players including Mohammed Salisu and Kudus Mohammed making major moves to bigger clubs and leagues in the world.



Mohammed Salisu moved from Spanish Club Real Valladolid to join English Premier League Club Southampton while Kudus Mohammed made a ‘dream come true’ move to Dutch giants Ajax FC from FC FC Nordsjælland.



However, none of the aforementioned players made these moves directly from the shores of Ghana and according to Chairman Wontumi, that should be a cause of worry to the leadership of Ghana football.



Engaging Wontumi Radio's sports host, King Eben, this morning, Chairman Wontumi said: "I have heard you doing stories about the transfer window in Europe and the world so why can't our Kotoko and Hearts also do business with the big clubs. Is it not the same football that we are doing in the country?



"I always hear about the transfer news and I ask myself, so if we cannot buy from these clubs, can't we also sell to them?



"We have to do something about this because this is bad. Is it also because we don't have good marketers to market our ‘products’?” Chairman Wontumi queried in the Twi language.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.