Chairman Wontumi backs Kurt Okraku to make Ghana football great again

Sports News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako 'chairman wontumi' has given his seal of approval and support for Kurt Okraku, backing the outstanding FA boss to make Ghana football great again.



Chairman Wontumi as he is fondly called in the West African nation, is the chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region - the stronghold of the party.



He is backing the Ghanaian FA leader to make football again - highlighting the positive gains made in his first tenure.



He believes the country's return to the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar was an icing on the cake.



He remains confident that Kurt Okraku will lead the four-time African champions to yet another global showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.



"This is for my own brother, Kurt Okraku, I pray for him all the time. We came to the world to leave a legacy, so everything that has to do with football has to do with him. He has filled a huge shoe by replacing Kwesi Nyantakyi," he told Adom FM.



"Ghana sports is now with him and whatever he has to do to ensure we progress, he needs to do it. With our coach, if he is doing well he should keep him but if it is otherwise he should let him go.



"However, I pray for Kurt to succeed and I am confident he will lead us to success."