Ceramica Cleopatra FC gives update on Kwame Bonsu’s injury recovery

Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021
Source: Football Ghana
Egyptian Premier League outfit Ceramica Cleopatra FC has revealed the medical condition of Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu.
The former Asante Kotoko player suffered a torn in the anterior muscle last month and has since missed a couple of games for the club.
Giving an update on his injury, the club head of the medical device, Farid Radwan revealed the player suffered a torn in the anterior muscle and is currently going through his rehabilitation program and X-Rays.
He disclosed he has participated in the club rehabilitative training session.
The club is missing the services of two other players namely Mohammed Massad and Mohammed Touni through injuries.