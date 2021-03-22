You are here: HomeSports2021 03 22Article 1212100

Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ceramica Cleopatra FC gives update on Kwame Bonsu's injury recovery

Ghanaian midfielder, Kwame Bonsu Ghanaian midfielder, Kwame Bonsu

Egyptian Premier League outfit Ceramica Cleopatra FC has revealed the medical condition of Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu.

The former Asante Kotoko player suffered a torn in the anterior muscle last month and has since missed a couple of games for the club.

Giving an update on his injury, the club head of the medical device, Farid Radwan revealed the player suffered a torn in the anterior muscle and is currently going through his rehabilitation program and X-Rays.

He disclosed he has participated in the club rehabilitative training session.

The club is missing the services of two other players namely Mohammed Massad and Mohammed Touni through injuries.

