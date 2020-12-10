Soccer News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Celtic youngster Jeremie Frimpong pops up on the radar of Southampton

Dutch born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong

Dutch born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong is attracting interest from English Premier League side Southampton.



The 19-year-old has emerged on the radar of the Saints following his meteoric rise in Scotland after joining the Parkhead side from Manchester City last season.



Frimpong has been an integral member of the Celtic team, helping them to a ninth straight title last season by contributing three goals and providing six assists.



Ralph Hassenhutl has been keeping an eye on the defender and it is likely the English club could make an offer in January to sign the 20-year-old.



The Dutch youth international has made 14 appearances and netted once this season for the Scottish giants.



He joined Celtic from Manchester City in the summer of 2019.

