Celtic target Caleb Ekuban undergoes MRI scan over groin injury

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban underwent a scan on Monday over a groin problem, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



The 26-year-old has underwent the test to know the severity of the injury he picked up during a Turkish league match.



Ekuban, who is wanted by Scottish giants Celtic, will undergo a tailored training programme on the road to recovery.



He complained of pains in his groin, forcing the club to go for an MRI scan to know the severity of the situation.



It's unclear if he will be available for their next league match this weekend.



The former Leeds United striker scored 17 goals in 64 games for the Turkish Super Lig side.

