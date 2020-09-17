Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Celtic reportedly interested in Newcastle winger Christian Atsu

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu

Scottish champions Celtic is said to be interested in the services of Black Stars and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu.



The Ghana international has been told to ‘find a new home’ by Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce.



The English trainer stated that Atsu is not part of his plans hence will not get a regular playing time this season if he stays.



And a few days after Bruce made that call, there are reports in England that Atsu could find a new home before the transfer deadline.



Celtic is the club interested in acquiring the services of the talented attacker.



Atsu moved to Newcastle on a permanent deal from Chelsea in 2017. The previous season, he had played an influential role in their promotion to the Premier League.



However, lack of consistency in the last two seasons has seen him became a bit-part player for the Magpies.



Last season, he started six out of 19 games and provided three assists and failed to score a goal.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.