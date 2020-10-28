Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Celta Vigo to run coronavirus test on Joseph Aidoo to determine his recovery

Black Stars defender, Joseph Aidoo

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo is set to undergo a Coronavirus test today to determine if he would be available for selection ahead of this weekend's game against Real Sociedad in La Liga.



The Black Stars defender was part of the eight players: Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Bernard Mensah, Joseph Attamah, Kasim Nuhu, and Caleb Ekuban to test positive for the COVID-19 after returning to their respective clubs from international duty.



Joseph Aidoo featured in Ghana's two friendlies against Qatar and Mali in Turkey.



The 25-year-old after testing positive for the COVID-19, been placed under isolation for the past 14 days.



The medical team is expected to run another test today including four other players who have also contracted the virus to determine if they turn negative.



The defender Ghana could be discharged on time if his test turns out negative.

