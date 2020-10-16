Sports News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Celta Vigo star Joseph Aidoo to miss Atletico Madrid showdown after testing positive for coronavirus

Aidoo featured for Ghana in recent a double header friendlies against Mali and Qatar

Joseph Aidoo has officially being ruled out of Celta Vigo's crunch encounter against Atletico Madrid after testing positive for Coronavirus.



Aidoo featured for Ghana during the West Africa giants double header friendlies against Mali and Qatar on Friday and Monday respectively.



The 25-year-old returned to his club Celta Vigo just hours after Ghana's match against Qatar on Monday.



As protocol demands, La Liga teams are to take a swab test for Coronavirus at the start of every training session.



Aidoo's test however came out positive and has been placed under isolation for the next 14 days.



He becomes the side's fourth player to test positive for the deadly virus after Brais Méndez, Santi Mina and Sergio Álvarez.



Aidoo is also the fourth member of the Black Stars to have contracted the virus in the wake of the international friendly games.



Management member of the team, Jones Abu Alhassan was the first to be diagnosed before Bernard Mensah and Gideon Mensah followed.

