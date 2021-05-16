Celta Vigo's Joseph Aidoo named in La Liga TOTW

Sports News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo has been rewarded for his impressive performance in the La Liga matchday 36 in midweek.



The Celta Vigo defender started in their game against Getafe at the Municipal de Balaidos and shone as he was named in two different team of the week picks.



He was named in the La Liga Fantasy team of the week and also in the Whoscored.com team of the week for his outstanding display in a match which his side won by a solitary Nolito goal.



The Ghanaian has been in and out of the team since the change of coach at the Balaidos club but each time he has been called upon he has been rock solid at the back.



Joseph Aidoo has made 25 appearances for Celta Vigo in the Spanish La Liga this season with the team now eight on the league log.