Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo begins individual training after injury scare against Sevilla

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has started personal training after recovering from an injury scare in the La Liga game between Celta Vigo and Sevilla on Saturday.



The 25-year-old suffered the injury to his right abductor and was replaced by Nestor Araujo with Celta Vigo leading 2-1.



However, his quick recovery is a major boost for the club ahead of their game against Granada.



His injury was immediately felt as Sevilla levelled right at the stroke of half time to make it 2-2.



The strong guardsman started his first game under new manager Eduardo Coudet after shaking off the exertions of the international break, impressing until he picked up the knock.



The 25-year-old will undergo further tests to determine the extent of his injury in the coming days.



Jules Konde shot Sevilla into an early lead but Celta Vigo levelled five minutes later through club icon Iago Aspas before Nolito gave them the lead in the 36th minute.



But Yusif En-Neyseri levelled right before half time.



Sevilla scored two late goals in the final five minutes through Sergio Escudero and Munir El Hadadi to snatch all three points.

