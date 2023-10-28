Celebrity Golf Club to host PGA Masters Championship

Golf News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: Phil John Quartey, Contributor

Feverish preparations are underway at the Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono in the nation’s capital, Accra which will be the venue for the last championship in the road to Damang golf series.



Known as the PGA Masters, it will be the last flagship tournament scheduled to take place at Sakumono from Tuesday 7th November to Friday 10th November 2023.



The championship will afford golfers the final opportunity to qualify for the Damang tournament in the Western Region. Expected to be fierce after the dramatic event at Achimota where Alfred Kwame Nuamey went against all odds and won the championship, over seventy golfers including some top golfers are expected to compete and play 72 holes over four days.



Speaking from his base in the United Kingdom, the operations director of PGA Ghana, Alhaji Ahmed Padori indicated that he is expecting a fierce and exciting outcome by close of the tournament with the golfers aware of what is stake for grabs.



According to him the players on the bother line of players ranking would not want to drop out while those outside equally want to get through.



Mr. Padori said such importance have attracted more attention to this tournament from all golfers and many within the golfing fraternity and the public as a whole.



The operations director of the PGA seized this opportunity to expressed his gratitude and appreciation all able executives including both the president, vice president, and senior members who have greatly impacted positively this journey - Road to Damang from January 2023 to date.



He again thanked all golf stakeholders, thus the media, golf clubs, our co-sponsors, and title sponsor Goldfields who in their individual ways have made this journey smooth.



On the up-coming PGA elections, Alhaji Padori wished all members who are vying for various positions to become executives a successful contest. Meanwhile PGA has joined a list of mourners in Ghana and beyond following the demise of Mr. Samuel Kwabena Appiah (a.k.a man day for water never fear cold).



He was a legend of the game whose prowess brought about some positive innovation to the game. The late SK Appiah was a professional golfer and contributed immensely toward the development of professional golf in the country.



In a short tribute, the PGA indicated that they are sudden with the death of their former member and extend a heartfelt condolence to the family.