Cedrela Open is the most successful golf event I've witnessed - Samuel Afari

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: Nana Prempeh, Contributor

CEO of Safari Group Samuel Afari Dartey has lauded organizers of the Cedrela Open for putting up a splendid tournament for participating professionals and amateurs.



The Cedrela Open championship teed off at the Safari Valley Golf course in the Okere District on Wednesday 16th November and ended on 20th November 2022 at the Serene cute but difficult-to-play golf course.



The four-day event for the pros and a day for the amateurs was the second of the series for the Road to Obotan championship.



Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Cedrela Open Championship Mr. Samuel Afari commended the organizers for putting up such a mind-blowing event which was sponsored by Safari Valley and Samartex Plywood and Timber Company Limited.



‘I am extremely impressed, I have participated in a lot of tournaments like this and without any form of bragging rights, this is the best-organized tournament I have participated in if you asked me.



‘May I use this opportunity to thank everyone who’s been involved in this tournament. At safaris ours is to bring people closer to nature and we expect people to understand the necessity of preserving nature and development of this environment into a serene one.



‘We are trying our best to let you enjoy the best of golfing environments and we will strengthen our relationship with the Professional Golf Association (PGA) and Ghana Golf Association (GGA).



‘In collaboration with the presidency of the PGA I hereby announce that every member in good standard of PGA you are allowed to just show us ( Safari Valley Eco Resort) your ID card and you (Golfer) have free access to play golf at Safari Valley and Aqua Safari Resort.



‘When you have tournaments outside Ghana where training for short game becomes important, you are free to come and train here for free,‘’ he added.



Mr. Afari charged the cooperate bodies to join hands with the PGA and GGA to sponsor the tournaments and further develop the the sport.



‘When we started the development of Acqua Safari Beach and Resort, we approached 12 Banks, which ninety-five (95%) of them are foreign banks and non was even interested in listening to our story.



‘But Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng was the only person who did not only listen to us but took time off his busy schedule to visit our developing project and made a promise to make that dream come to a reality.



‘And today we have added the Safari Valley Eco Resort, added Safari home and built the Safari group.



‘Great men leave legacies and I am using this opportunity to tell everyone here that we should go out there and tell people what Ghanaians have done and the need to support our own and such tournaments,’’ he underscored.



Vincent Torgah won the tournament after playing eleven (-11) under course par as Emos Koblah came second with one over (+1)



Augustine Manasseh also played two (+2) over course par while lucky Annan Ayiasah come fourth with 236 Gross and Yaw Barry Dzedey placed fifth with 240 Gross.



Francis Torgah, PQ Amponsah, Kojo Barnni, EK Owusu followed in other to 10th position.



In the seniors' category:



Brave Mensah won the ultimate prize with 181 standard scratch score (SSS) followed by Dawuda Mahama with 187 SSS, Robert Degbe with 200 SSS followed by Peter Korsah, Akwasi Prempeh and Ato Asankomah in the finishing table order.