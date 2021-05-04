‘Catch Them Young’ refereeing program commences in Central Region

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Ghana Football Association’s ‘Catch Them Young’ refereeing program has officially commenced in the Central Region.



The Central Region RFA has been tasked to identify, nurture and train youngsters up to the SHS level to officiate juvenile matches within the localities.



About 100 young boys and girls who have registered in the region have begun practical training.



It can be recalled that the policy was one of the reforms in President Kurt E.S Okraku ‘Game Changing’ manifesto which was unveiled on 24th September 2019 at the Ghana Exim Bank Auditorium in Accra.



A different approach was necessitated at the back of corrupt practices among referee of the local league which was uncovered by renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremayaw Anas in his Number 12 Documentary.



The aim is to ensure that Ghanaian officials protect the integrity of the game by obeying fully all the provisions of the regulations on the Organization of Refereeing in Fifa Member Associations.



