Casford, Katanga alumni embark on fitness walk

Other Sports of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: Casford Alumni

Members of the University of Cape Coast’s famous hall, Casford alumni, and their counterparts from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s Katanga Hall, have partnered for a fitness walk on the Aburi Mountains to mark this year’s National Founders’ Day.



The two-hour fitness walk which started at Ayi Mensah in the Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, ended at the Peduasi Methodist basic school park at Aburi in the Eastern Region.



This is the third edition of the Casford-Katanga (KASTANGA) Fitness walk.

After the walk, the participants were taken through aerobics and other physical exercises to ensure that they achieve their target.



Speaking after the event, the Director for Health Promotion Division of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Dascosta Aboagye, said the groups believe that issues about health are a priority, hence the need to encourage Ghanaians to engage in regular exercise daily to keep them active and physically strong to prevent diseases.



Dr Dacosta Aboagye acknowledged the important role keep fit clubs play in keeping people healthy, and encouraged the establishment of more of such clubs.



According to him, there’s a public health policy on physical activity, adding that Casford will collaborate with the sports ministry to solicit support to revive Keep Fit activities in the country.



Nana Agyei Kyeremah, Global Secretary of the Katanga Alumni said one of the major objectives of the Casford-Katanga partnership is to promote peace and partnerships among alumni of male halls across universities.



It is also to demonstrate to university students that being a Katangee or a Casfodian does not represent violence.







“What we stood for back in school in the past has been diluted, and that has also been attacked by bad reportage,” said Nana Agyei Kyeremah.



Alhaj Yaqubu Anderson, Vice President of Casford Alumni Global, said as people grow, their health fails, hence the need for people to engage in regular exercise.



