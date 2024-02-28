Casemiro and Rodri weren't this good at 18 - Frank Lampard hails Kobbie Mainoo

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ex-Chelsea star Frank Lampard has heaped praise on talented Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo.



The England-born midfielder of Ghanaian descent has broken into the Red Devils team this season and has managed to establish himself as one of the most promising players in the world



According to Frank Lampard, Kobbie Mainoo at his age is better than Rodri and Casemiro when the duo were his age.



The Chelsea legend believes the Manchester United teenager is now the backbone of his team.



"I don't think even Rodri or Casemiro were as good as he is at his age. He is the backbone of a club like Manchester United as young as he is. I think he'll outlive many big names,” Frank Lampard said.



Kobbie Mainoo, 18, has represented England at the junior national team level but remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.