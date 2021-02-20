Sports News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Case 5’: Ghanaians share their memories of legendary football

The legendary 'Case 5' ball

There are said to be close to a hundred tribes in the country. Across the length and breadth of this country, there are big and small tribes or ethnic groups dotted all over.



These tribes have their unique and distinctive beliefs and practices that set them apart from others.



Nonetheless, there are certain cultural practices, natural or borrowed, that permeates every society or tribe in the country.



From Pulmakong which is the northern-most town in the country to Cape Three Points which is the exact opposite, there exist practices that are either identical or almost the same.



For persons born in the 90s and early 2000s, one practice that was common in all societies is community football.



Local football was huge back then and it was more than just some excited boys chasing after a rounded leather or rubber material.



These matches formed rivalries and were the reasons behind people’s excitement or otherwise.



At the heart of this craze was the football popularly referred to as ‘Case 5’.



Case 5 was the legend that brought excitement to schools. Owners of the ball were treated as princes as they could decide who plays or not.



You dare not offend them else you will go home football hungry.



Though it came in different sizes, Case 5 was the most popular because it is the ideal size for playing a game.



As fun as it was kicking this ball, it could hurt badly if it hits you hard, especially when it’s raining.



Case 5 may no longer be in the system but the legend lives on with several Ghanaians sharing their experience on social media.



Below are some posts





Gone are the days when If you don’t own this ball, nobody visits you in class and at home???????????????? Only legends will understand. ???? Herh Case 5 ?????? pic.twitter.com/W8X1UXfwWc — kholynz???????? (@kholynz__) February 19, 2021

If this ball hit your stomach or face er. Share your story lol pic.twitter.com/FSI74ITLVk — #PolishTillYouShine #Blogger (@KobbyKyei_) February 18, 2021

This ball Idey create 5 problems basically



- edey break car glasses

- edey fit pour soup for fire top

- edey cause severe pains when the ball hits your thighs

- edey bring beef between best player and ball owner

-edey make boys go home late make dem beat we.



5 cases — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) February 18, 2021

A or B

???? pic.twitter.com/JAvRsSMEY8 — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) February 18, 2021

Case.5

If it burst too we buy mini ball n put inside...???????? https://t.co/NBcMD72uiK — Ray Rauf™?®? (@raufrabdul) February 18, 2021

Case 5 always comes with an arrogant man in the neighborhood who’s always ready to seize the ball ???? https://t.co/XTmxuhSG67 — Yr Succesz (@yr_succesz) February 18, 2021

Case 5 owners will select all the good players to his team. Say Fi if u be man ???? pic.twitter.com/pX2Li0f9zn — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) February 18, 2021

Case 5! This ball can reset your settings to default ehnn herh! ???? https://t.co/NYe6n5XKRT — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) February 18, 2021