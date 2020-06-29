Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Cardiff City boss wants Albert Adomah to stay at club until end of season

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris wants on loan Albert Adomah to stay at the club for the rest of the season.



The 32-year-old has ended his loan spell at the club after joining from Nottingham Forest.



City are yet to reach an agreement with Forest for the loan extension of the winger.



Forest are likely to recall the former Ghana international, who has impressed heavily so far and could play his last match for Cardiff against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday.



But Cardiff boss Neil Harris expects Adomah to remain with the club until the end of the season.



"As far as I know, Dion has pretty much agreed and Wolves are okay; Forest is a different matter," he told BBC Sport Wales.



"Forest is not as straightforward, we're in dialogue with Forest at the moment. The bottom line with Albert is I want him to stay. I've picked him in every game he's been at the club for,



"Albert wants to stay and finish the season here. So we have to keep working with Forest to try and make it happen."

