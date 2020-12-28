Sports News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris rues missing Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu to injury

England-born Ghanaian defender, Jordi Osei-Tutu

Cardiff City manager, Neil Harris, has admitted missing the services of England-born Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu following a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Brentford.



Neil is looking forward to welcoming Osei-Tutu back in action to boost their Championship campaign.



The 22-year-old right-back has been out of action since featuring in a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough in October through an injury.



He joined Cardiff on a season-long deal this summer and has also far made seven appearances in all competitions for The Bluebirds.



"Missing our Player of the Year from last year, our top scorer from this year, and the only recognized right-back at the club [Osei-Tutu] – they are three very important players for us. Every squad member is really important, we want them back as soon as possible," Harris said.



Cardiff is currently sitting at the 12th position on the Championship standings.



“We have some good ability within our squad, but we need everybody fit. We then need them firing, and to cut out the individual errors."



"The aim at the start of the season was to make the top six. And that’s where we want to be. The gap does grow, but we went past teams last year and we’ll go past teams this year. But you can’t let teams get away from you."



“We’ve missed the fans this year. It has affected us, but I don’t want to use it as an excuse. It does help the away team, and we’ve had a phenomenal away record since I’ve come in. Fans aren’t going to be back in the near future, for the home games coming up, so we have to make sure that we’re harder to beat at home.”



Recent media reports indicate that Osei-Tutu is expected back from injury in January.



Osei-Tutu returned to England after a successful loan spell with Bochum in the German second tier last season.



He made 21 appearances where he scored five goals and provided two assists.



Born in England to Ghanaian parents, Osei-Tutu is eligible to feature for the Black Stars.

