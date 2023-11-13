Captivating scenes at Agyemang Badu’s plush wedding attended by celebs, ex-players

Sports News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Ex-Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, tied the knot with his gorgeous girlfriend, Reggita, in a weekend extravaganza that left tongues wagging and hearts fluttering.



The celebration, spanning from Thursday, November 9, 2023, to Sunday, November 12, 2023, was nothing short of a star-studded affair, drawing football stars, celebrities, and business moguls alike.



The wedding celebrations kicked off with a traditional wedding on Thursday, featuring a procession of opulent cars escorting the former Black Stars midfielder to the ceremony.



Among the stars gracing the event were ex-Black Stars players like Kwadwo Asamoah, Derek Boateng, and Jerry Akaminko, adding an extra touch of football royalty to the proceedings.



On Saturday, the grandeur continued as Agyemang Badu gallantly walked his radiant bride down the aisle in a white wedding ceremony.



The setting was nothing short of regal, with the ex-player making a grand entrance, accompanied by a convoy of colleagues from the prestigious East Legon Young Executive Fitness Club.



After exchanging their marital vows at the church, the newlyweds hosted a lavish wedding reception, treating their guests to a feast of merrymaking.



The guest list included ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, Tony Baffoe, and his wife Kalsoume Sinare gracing the occasion.



As night fell, the celebration kicked into high gear, with football icons Sulley Muntari, Haminu Dramani, John Paintsil, Samuel Inkoom, and the charismatic Kwadwo Asamoah, who was one of the best men, turning the wedding reception into a star-studded affair.



The musical ambience was set ablaze by performances from Akwaboa and Keche, ensuring a night of unforgettable entertainment.



As if the wedding reception on Saturday was not enough, Agyemang Badu and his bride extended the joy to friends who couldn't attend the holy matrimony, hosting an after-church reception on Sunday.



Adding to the glamour, Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite and his son, Kennedy, made a special appearance, turning heads with his exquisite cars.



Watch the video of Agyemang Badu’s wedding below







