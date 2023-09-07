You are here: HomeSports2023 09 07Article 1840004

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captain Jordan Ayew leads attack as Chris Hughton names Black Stars line up for Central African Republic game

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has named an attacking side to face Central Africa Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In his preferred 4-2-3-1, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is in post behind a flat defence line of Alidu Seidu on the right, Alexander Djiku and Joseph Aidoo as the centre pair, and Baba Rahman on the left.

Salis Samed and Elisha Owsus will be at the base of the midfield with Osman Bukari on the right wing, Mohammed Kudus at the central area, and Jordan Ayew ocuppying the left wing.

Inaki Williams leads the line and would hope to end his long drought.


Line up in full

Lawrence Ati Zigi
Alidu Siedu
Alexander Djiku
Joseph Aidoo
Baba Rahman
Salis Samed
Elisha Owusu
Kudus Mohammed
Osman Bukari
Jordan Ayew
Inaki Williams