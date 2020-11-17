Soccer News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Book and Boots Foundation

Cape Coast gears up for MS Soccer Talent Hunt

A total of 52 juvenile and budding footballers have so far registered for the big MS Soccer International Talent Hunt in Cape Coast.



Registration ends on Thursday 19th November and registered players are expected to report on Friday 20th November at 2pm sharp.



Each player will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival and results expected same day.



Players who test negative would be re-registered and conveyed to the SRC hostel of the Cape Coast University to commence camping on the 20th of November.



The Nduom Sports Stadium at Elmina will host the trials and organised matches under the supervision of MS Soccer coaches.



MS Soccer Group have promised that the trials will provide participants with a genuine platform to show their skills and football mettle in anticipation of potential trial opportunities in Europe.



The talent hunt is in partnership with the education and recreation outfit, Books & Boots Foundation.

