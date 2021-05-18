Capacity building programs are key to enrich knowledge levels – GFA boss

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, has reiterated the need for regular training programs to enrich the knowledge levels and improve players in the football ecosystem.



He said this during a one-day capacity building program for marketing managers and media officers of the Premier, Division One and Women’s Premier League clubs.



The program which was put together by Asempa 94.7 FM – a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group was under the theme "Branding and marketing of elite clubs amid COVID-19".



"This platform is a platform that I have spoken about for months and it is a platform that I would want to belong and be present at all times. It is a platform that offers all of us the opportunity to learn and to pick up new ideas," President Simeon-Okraku said.



"And I am talking about a platform like this, a seminar to speak about our sport, a seminar to educate ourselves, a seminar to enrich our knowledge levels when it comes to how to improve our sport.



"Capacity building is key and it is a subject matter that I have always spoken about since we began the journey to bring back the love, to ignite passion and to create wealth for the people who belong to our football ecosystem.



"Indeed our football association is very much interested in capacity building.



"That ensured that our clubs are better informed and our officials were well trained so that our industry will be what we want it to be.



"We ran football-related training programs for our administrators across the ten regions, we ran courses for our referees that included integrity training and we intend to even do more in our attempt to ensure better coaching in the football ecosystem," he added.



Other speakers included Dr Ike Tandoh, a renowned branding and marketing lecturer and Alhaji Hafiz Adam, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports who represented sector Minister, Mustapha Ussif (Hon.).