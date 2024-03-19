Candidates for Upper West RFA Executive Council positions announced

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: RFA Communications

The elections committee has released the candidates for the Upper West Regional Football Association Executive Council elections, which will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the Upland Hotel.



Several football administrators in the regional football ecosystem had thrown their hats into the ring, each with their own vision for the future of the association.



In accordance with Article 47(8) of the GFA status for 2019, 10 positions are available to the various members of the Regional Football Association.



Six people are contesting for the Second Division positions, while the rest will go unopposed.



The candidates have been campaigning vigorously, attending local matches, and meeting with football clubs and officials to garner support for their respective platforms.



The EXCO elections have been on the radar for the past months due to the busy schedules of the Ghana Football Association, and that has caused worry for the followers of football in the region.



The voter college consists of all 23 divisions and two clubs in the region, with one eligible voter.