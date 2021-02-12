Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Canadian Premier League side Atlético Ottawa announce Osah Bernandinho re-signing

Osah Bernardinho, Ghanaian player

Canadian Premier League side Atlético Ottawa have announced the re-signing of Ghanaian winger Osah Bernardinho for the 2021 season.



The former Great Olympics player was signed by the capital-club last April but could not join his new teammates due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Atlético Ottawa CEO Fernando Lopez is quoted as saying: ''We are looking forward to finally have Bernardinho able to join the club in 2021.



''It is unfortunate he was not able to travel and be part of our roster in 2020, but we look forward to count with his athletic abilities, vision and the strong offensive game as part of our club.



Atlético Ottawa coach Mista described is delighted to have the pacy winger on his roster for the upcoming campaign.



''He is ideal for the type of game we are going to employ. I think he will mesh perfectly into our team and game-plan,'' the Spaniard said.