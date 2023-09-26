Camisco wins Nasir Islamic School Graduation Inter-Schools Gala

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Alhassan Memorial Islamic School (CAMISCO) were on Tuesday, September 12 2023 crowned winners of the 2023 edition of the Nasir Islamic School Graduation Inter-Schools Gala.



Amid stiff competition from three other schools, the team of talented players from Camisco braved through the challenge to annex the giant trophies.



The tournament had four teams forming two groups to play knockouts. In their opening game, Camisco made light work of Al Ittqan School to book a place in the final.



The other game saw Chibisco pipping the hosts, Nasir Islamic 1-0 to grab the other spot in the final.



In a keenly contested final game played at the Ashaiman Kalu Park, Camisco rose above their peers to grab the trophy with an emphatic 2-0 scoreline.



The third-place play-off saw Al Ittqan grabbing the second runner-up spot with a 7-6 shootout victory.



The sterling performance of the Casmisco players were recognized by the organizers as they swept the individual awards from the tournament.



Adam Shamsudeen was crowned player of the tournament with the top scorer award going to Abdullah Sudais.



For seeing off competition from the other teams to win the tournament, Camisco received a trophy, medals, a certificate, a football, a box of drinks and water, and a certificate of participation.



Rauf Gonzalez, the head coach of Camisco was awarded coach of the tournament.



KPE