Cameroonian goalie Andre Onana makes history as Inter Milan reaches final of UEFA Champions League

Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana kept another clean sheet in post for Football Club Internazionale Milano to help them book a place in the final of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League with a 3-0 aggregate victory over arch-rivals, AC Milan.



Andre Onana joined Inter Milan on a five-year deal in July 2022 after seven and half years with Dutch side Ajax.



Onana has cemented his place in Simeone Inzaghi’s team, aiding the side to seal their place in the UEFA Champions League final.



With this success at his feet, Onana, 27 became the second African player after Bruce Grobbelar of Zimbabwe to play in two different European Cup finals.



Also, Onana is the second Cameroonian shot-stopper to play a European Cup final. He achieved it in 2016 when they lost to Manchester United in the Europa League final. Thomas Nkoko achieved the same feat with Spanish side Espanyol in 1988 when they also lost to German side Bayer Leverkusen.







