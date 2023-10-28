Cameroonian boxer Francis Ngannou to earn $10 million from his fight with Tyson Fury

Sports News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Cameroonian mixed martial artist and boxer, Francis Ngannou will earn a whooping $10 million from his fight against heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, according to a Tweet from African Facts Zone.



The much-anticipated bout between the two heavyweight boxers is set for Saturday, October 28, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia which is expected to be graced by renowned personalities including footballers, NBA stars, media personalities, among others.



The fight has generated a lot of praise from the media, sports personalities and individuals as Portuguese legend and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is a big fan of Francis Ngannou, and gifted him a watch worth £110,000 according to goal.com.



Ngannou, a former UFC fighter, will hope to record his first boxing win against British professional boxer Tyson Fury, who has held the World Boxing Council heavyweight title since 2020.









Francis was trained by Mike Tyson for the match. He is the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. pic.twitter.com/KqpjQaQo7S — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) October 28, 2023

