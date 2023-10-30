Cameroonian boxer Francis Ngannou goes on wild rant after controversial defeat to Tyson Fury

Sports News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Cameroonian boxer Francis Ngannou went on a wild rant after his controversial defeat to Tyson Fury on Saturday, December 3, 2023.



Ngannou, who is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, lost the fight by split decision after 12 rounds.



Despite dropping Tyson Furry, for the 7th time in his boxing career, in the third round of their bout, the Cameroonian was not given the victory.



However, many fans and pundits believed that Ngannou had done enough to win and that the decision was unfair.



Taking to social media after the fight, Ngannou expressed his frustration at the judges' decision.



In a series of tweets he wrote, "This boxing world wild but some judges should be responsible for their actions. This type of stuff is what fucks up people's career," he tweeted on X.



In a post-fight interview, Ngannou, who remarkably emerged from the bout without any visible injuries, recalled Fury's pre-fight boast of taking him to school.



Ngannou said, "When we touched gloves, he was like let me take you to school and I said you are not taking me to school. That is why when I knocked him down I was dancing like you are a bad professor."





