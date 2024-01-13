Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar ruled out of AFCON

Sports News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Cameroon skipper, Vincent Aboubakar, has been ruled out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after suffering an injury.



According to reports, the Besiktas striker sustained a hamstring injury during training on Friday.



The Cameroon talisman is said to be out for three weeks after the test was carried out on his injury.



Cameroon is yet to name a replacement for the 2021 AFCON top scorer. Meanwhile, Vincent Aboubakar is expected to return to Turkey for further tests.



Cameroon, the second most successful country in the tournament, is in Group C alongside Gambia, Senegal, and Guinea.



They would want to close the gap on Egypt to one and win what would be their sixth title as they open their campaign against Guinea on Monday, January 15, 2024.





