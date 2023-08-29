Cameroon coach Rigobert Song names 'retired' Andre Onana in squad for final AFCON qualifier

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana has been named in Cameroon's squad for the final round of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Onana has been included in the squad for the first time since his fall-out with manager, Rigobert Song at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



At the moment, it is unclear whether or not the goalkeeper will honour the invitation as Cameroon face Burundi on September 12, 2023.



Onana was dropped from the squad after two games at the World Cup with Song citing discipline as the cause for his decision.



"In a group, you have to respect the rules, I prefer to preserve the group than the individuals," said the coach in a press conference after the game.



"We will have time to explain better what it is about, but we must do with those who have the desire and are able to defend the colours of the country," he added.



The former Ajax and Inter Milan goalie responded with a statement, announcing his retirement and left the team's camp in Qatar and as a result, missed Cameroon's 1-0 win over Brazil in the last group game.



"Every story, no matter how beautiful, has an end. And my story within the Cameroon national team has ended," parts of Onana's statement read.



Andre Onana's return to the team is to boost their squad as the Indomitable Lions will need a win against Burundi to advance for the 2024 AFCON.



Cameroon are tied with Burundi on second place on the table with 3 points each with both teams recording a win and a draw each in their group of three. Namibia leads the group with 5 points.





