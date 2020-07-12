Sports News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Cameron Antwi signs first professional contract with Blackpool

English-born midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Cameron Antwi has committed his future to League 1 side Blackpool following his exploits in the 2019/20 season.



Antwi penned a one-year deal with the club having an option for a further season.



He began his career at Fulham before joining the Seasiders in the summer of 2019, where he has since gone on to flourish in the development squad.



He is expected to link up with Neil Critchley’s first-team squad ahead of the 2020/21 season.



The 18-year-old is one of the highly-rated teenagers in the English youth league ranks and has already been compared to Chelsea legend Michael Essien because of his style of play.



Antwi, who can also operate in central midfield holds both English and Ghanaian passports but is yet to be capped by any of these countries at the international level.

