Callum Hudson-Odoi to decide Chelsea future only after next permanent manager is appointed

Sports News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster, Callum Hudson-Odoi is not in a hurry to decide his future at Chelsea.



The talented winger is currently playing for German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.



He joined the team in the summer transfer window of 2022 but injuries have not allowed him to play as many games as he would have wanted.



While in Germany, Callum Hudson-Odoi has been monitoring what is happening back at Chelsea.



For a club that has changed managers two times under new owners this season, the youngster is unsure if he has a place in the team.



As a result, the player born in England has decided to wait for Chelsea to appoint a permanent manager before he decides on his future.



He believes it is important to have a conversation with the next manager to be sure he will have a place in the team.