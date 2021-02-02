Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Callum Hudson-Odoi praised after excelling in new role under new manager Tuchel

Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

English-born player of Ghanaian descent, Callum Hudson-Odoi has been the break out star for Chelsea under new manager Thomas Tuchel.



The youngster has excelled in his new role after being deployed at the wing-back position in the two games he has played for the club under the new manager.



He was named man-of-the-match for his performance against Wolves and followed it up with another impressive display in the 2-0 win over Burnley, assisting Cesar Azpilicueta's opening goal.



"I think he's been the best player," ex-Real Madrid and Liverpool star Steve McManaman praised the youngster.



"He's been the one player who has tried to get forward and take people on. His partnership with Mount was excellent."



"Tuchel could have substituted him because he's playing successive games on the bounce. Tuchel could be just taking his time with him."



Hudson-Odoi seems to have confirmed his position on Thomas Tuchel's starting list.



