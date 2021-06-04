Callum Hudson-Odoi plays football with King Promise and friends

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea striker Callum Hudson-Odoi played an exhibition match with friends on Thursday night at Sakumono in Accra 24 hours after arriving in the country.



The UEFA Champions League winner played football with some members of his family and friends.



The game featured stars like King Promise, music industry players and others.



The striker arrived in Ghana on Wednesday and was met on arrival by Ghanaian musician, King Promise, along with other family members.



Odoi has been enjoying his stay in Ghana ever since he arrived and has been trending on social media.



The match which was played at Queensland brought fun and memories lovers of the game would cherish forever.



Hundreds of people as well as Chelsea fans thronged the match centre to catch a glimpse of the English player of Ghanaian descent.



The game was played between King Promises Team5star and TeamCallum.



Callum Hudson Odoi scored a hat-trick and gave a number of assists which saw his team win the game 7-6.



Odoi and King Promise earned applauds for treating spectators to the artistry of football.



It’s the dream of many Ghanaians that Hudson-Odoi switches nationalities to play for the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars.



Odoi is eligible to play for Ghana despite having featured for the Three Lions because of the new FIFA nationality switch rules.



Watch excerpts of the match below







