Callum Hudson-Odoi missed Leverkusen's game against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise due to injury

Sports News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Due to an injury, Callum Hudson-Odoi was not included in Bayer Leverkusen's squad for Thursday's Europa League match against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.



Ahead of his team's game against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, the winger took to his official Instagram page to wish them good luck.



"Sad to be missing today due to injury, but Good luck, boys!" he said to his teammates.



On 30 August 2022, Hudson-Odoi joined Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan deal. He scored his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen in a 2–2 away draw at Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on October 26.



The 22-year-old has already made up his mind to rejoin his regular team after this season, according to "Sky Sports.



Hudson-Odoi has made 14 appearances and assisted one goal in the German Bundesliga this season.