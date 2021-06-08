Callum Hudson-Odoi declares support for Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has pledged his support for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak.



The England international was in the stands at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, 6 June 2021 to watch the Phobians play out a pulsating 1-1 draw with city rivals Great Olympics in a derby.



After the game, the 20-year-old entered the dressing room and said some words of encouragement to the players.



His father Bismark Odoi played for Hearts of Oak in the 1980s.



Hudson-Odoi is in Ghana for the holidays after being snubbed by England manager Gareth Southgate for the 2020 European Championship finals.



He visited and presented a Chelsea jersey to Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who ordered the country's football authorities to fast-track the nationality switch process for him to represent the Black Stars.



Hudson-Odoi made his England debut on 22 March 2019 as a 70th-minute substitute in a 5–0 win over the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.



Three days later, he made his first competitive start for England and impressed in a 5–1 win over Montenegro.



He became the second-youngest ever player to start a competitive match for England, after Wayne Rooney in April 2003.