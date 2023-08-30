Callum Hudson-Odoi could reunite with Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi appears poised to embark on a reunion that could reshape his footballing journey.



The upcoming transfer window holds the prospect of a significant shift for Hudson-Odoi, as Nottingham Forest stands on the brink of securing a deal to bring the talented Chelsea winger into their ranks.



While the agreement between the two clubs is expansive in scope, the discussions now hinge upon the finer points that will finalize this anticipated move.



The negotiation's conclusion seems close, setting the stage for a collaboration that could potentially energize Nottingham Forest's attacking machine.



Nottingham Forest's attraction and potential under Forest's perceptive manager, Steve Cooper, appear to have struck a chord with the winger.



However, what truly adds a unique perspective to this impending transfer is the history shared between Hudson-Odoi and Steve Cooper. The two previously joined forces as integral components of the England U17 World Cup winning squad back in 2017



Hudson-Odoi joined Chelsea in 2007 and made his under-18 debut in August 2016. He went on to net eight times in twenty-five appearances in his debut campaign, assisting the under-18's to their eighth FA Youth Cup triumph.



On 28 January 2018, Hudson-Odoi made his first-team debut in the FA Cup match against Newcastle United.







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards