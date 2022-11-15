Calling players who didn’t make final squad was tough - Otto Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo believes the toughest part of his work in the last few weeks was calling some players to inform them they didn’t make the final squad.



The former Black Stars midfielder made public his final list for the Mundial on Monday ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Addo’s final 26-man squad means he dropped 29 players from his provisional 55-man list named earlier this month.



Mubarak Wakaso, Jeffrey Schlupp, and Joseph Paintsil are some of the notable players who did not make the final squad.



In an interview with Joy Sports, the 47-year-old revealed that was the most challenging part of his job.



"Announcing the final squad was not a big deal," he said.



"The big deal was calling some of the players to tell them they were not part. For me, that was the worst part."



Black Stars held their first training on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi and will train again on Wednesday before the friendly against Switzerland on Thursday.



Ghana face an uphill battle to advance to the knockout round in Qatar after being drawn in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.







Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below







