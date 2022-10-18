Call the AGM and account to the shareholders - Elvis Herman Hesse

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Elvis Herman Hesse, NCC chairman for Hearts of Oak has urged the board to organize an Annual General Meeting to discuss the issues surrounding the club.



The supporters chief added that they hadn't done an AGM for five years because they are afraid to talk about the bad decisions taken by the management.



He also mentioned that the club should respect the shareholders if they don't respect the supporters.



"You wont go to AGM for five years because of all these things they should call the AGM and account to the shareholders they should respect the shareholders if they don’t respect the supporters. It is not like you go to the AGM and you just come and mention debt debt how is the debt coming how is the debt accruing? All that you hear is they are building this and that our generations unborn will come and know the amount going into all these," he said on Happy FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"But if government is building and the government does not tell Ghanaians what amount is been used you will blame them am I lying? The club is a limited liability company limited by shares so the shareholders deserve to know it is been run on their behalf,"



"If the generality of the supporters are not respected at least the shareholders should be respected their money the small small money they contributed they should also know the debt how much debt is there they should know. When the praises come we will praise them we will give them the praises but when it is not going well that is the difference between we and our brothers in Kumasi we will tell you,"