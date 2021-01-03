Sports News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Caleb Ekuban steals victory for Trabzonspor

Ghanaian international, Caleb Ekuban

Striker Caleb Ekuban sealed victory for Trabzonspor in the 2-1 win over newcomers Fatih Karagumruk on Sunday afternoon in the Turkish Super Lig.



The Ghana international snatched the winning goal in the 81st minute for their sixth win of the campaign.



It was his fourth goal in ten league appearances this term.



Just after the break, Anthony Nwakaeme opened the scoring for Trabzonspor on the road.



But Fatih Karagumruk managed to level through Jure Balkovec in the 70th minute.



Trabzonspor are now in seventh place on the table; seven points behind leaders Alanyaspor.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.