Sports News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Caleb Ekuban starts training after recovering from Covid-19

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban has started training with his teammates after recovering from coronavirus.



Ekuban began training this week and looks sharp and fit.



The 26-year-old has been tipped to make Trabzonspor's squad for this weekend clash against Alanyaspor.



He tested positive for the deadly virus after international duty with the Black Stars where he featured in one of the friendly games played last month.



Due to the coronavirus, Ekuban missed Trabzonspor last three games. The club failed to win any.









