Sports News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Ghana Soccernet

Caleb Ekuban set for late fitness test ahead of Atakas Hatayspor clash

Trabzonspor striker, Caleb Ekuban Trabzonspor striker, Caleb Ekuban

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban will have a late fitness test ahead of the team's clash with Atakas Hatayspor on Saturday afternoon.

The 26-year-old suffered an injury in recent weeks which forced him to be out of the team for a while.

His absence was a blow to the Turkish Super Lig side due to his goal contributions this season.

He has netted nine and assisted three in the league this campaign.

There is a slight chance of him making it to the matchday squad according to reports from Turkey.

He last featured for the Black Stars against South Africa.

