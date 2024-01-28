Caleb Ekuban scores winner for Genoa against Lecce

Sports News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban scored the winning goal for Genoa against Lecce on Sunday in matchweek 22 of the Italian Serie A.



The 29-year-old came off the bench at the start of the second half when his team was trailing 1-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.



Ekuban now has two goals and an assist in 16 appearances in the Italian League.



Nikola Krstovic gave Lecce the lead with a right-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner in the 31st minute, assisted by Valentin Gendrey.



Lecce went into the break with a 1-0 lead.



Mateo Retegui equalized for Genoa with a header from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set-piece situation in the 70th minute.



Ghana’s Caleb Ekuban secured the victory for Genoa with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner in the 76th minute, assisted by Mateo Retegui with a headed pass. Genoa held on to win 2-1.



Caleb Ekuban ha an injury disrupted campaign last season and is now enjoying his season this term.