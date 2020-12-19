Soccer News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Caleb Ekuban scores as Trabzonspor rally from behind to beat Rizespor

Caleb Ekuban with colleagues

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban found the back of the net for the second time this season to help Trabzonspor rally from a goal down to beat Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.



The 26-year-old who played 82 minutes of the game scored from the spot in the 53rd minute to level the first-half lead by the visitors. Milan Skoda shot Rizespor ahead after converting a 36th-minute penalty.



Trabzonspor sealed the victory with 27 minutes left after Djaniny fired home.



Caleb Ekuban, who has had to battle with injury and COVID-19 seems to be finding his feet since the sacking of Eddie Newtonas manager.



He has now netted twice in the last three Turkish Super Lig matches.



