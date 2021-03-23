Caleb Ekuban's coronavirus infection was deadly- Trabzonspor President

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

President of Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor, Ahmet Agaoglu has revealed that Black Stars striker Caleb Ansah Ekuban suffered the severest Coronavirus infection at the club after arriving from the international break last November.



The Ghana international had to be rushed to the hospital after it was suspected that he had contracted the virus, but the initial test revealed a negative test.



However, the striker later showed severe symptoms of the virus before it was confirmed he tested positive.



The 26-year-old spent two weeks on the sidelines as he recovered from the deadly virus.



Ekuban has been named in Ghana's 28-man squad for the AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome. He arrives in form after bagging a brace in Trabzonspor's 3-1 victory over Ankaragucu last Sunday earning the praise of the club's president.



"When our players on the offensive line put their weight on the game, the result is different. A good result came out. Ekuban was one of our players who had the heaviest coronavirus," revealed Ahmet Agaoglu after the match.