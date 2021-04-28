Caleb Ekuban reacts after scoring in Trabzonspor’s draw with Goztepe

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban was left impressed by his side's attitude following their 1-1 stalemate with Goztepe in the Turkish top-flight on Wednesday.



The Black Sea Storm snatched a point in the tight encounter thanks to Ekuban's late goal.



The home side took the lead against the run of play through few seconds to the halftime whistle.



But Ekuban found the net in the 88th minute to ensure Trabzonspor avoided defeat to stay in fourth place.



Speaking after the match, Ekuban said, "It was important to show that we did not give up."



"First of all, it was a game that we did not start well. We had 10 people left at the exact moment we were recovering.



We won only one point by scoring but showing that stance was the important thing to show that we will never give up."



Ekuban has now scored 10 goals in 30 games across all competitions this season.