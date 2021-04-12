Caleb Ekuban out of Rizespor tie due to injury

Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian striker, Caleb Ekuban, has been left out of the upcoming league tie against Rizespor due to a muscle injury.



The club doctor of Trabzonspor confirmed the latest setback on the former Leeds man.



"In Ekuban's MRI, muscle tension and edema were detected, and the treatment of this player continues," team doctor Hakan Celik revealed.



The news comes as a blow to the side who view Ekuban as a key cog to their Champions League hopes.



The 26-year-old has netted eight goals and provided three assists this season.