Caleb Ekuban on the radar of Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Caleb Ekuban has attracted interest from Galatasaray and Besiktas and could join either clubs in the summer transfer window, information reaching footballghana.com has revealed.



The Black Stars asset established himself as one of the main men for his Trabzonspor outfit in the just ended 2020/2021 Turkish Super Lig season.



On the back of his outstanding displays that saw him finish the campaign as Trabzonspor’s top scorer, Caleb Ekuban is now on the radar of a number of clubs.



Today, sources have confirmed that he is being discussed in the quarters of Galatasaray as well as Besiktas.



The two teams are keen on having a strong squad to challenge for the league title next season and have decided to bring in reinforcement in the summer transfer window.



Having identified Caleb Ekuban as a top marksman, both teams are making efforts to secure his service.



In the 2020/2021 season, the 27-year-old made 32 appearances for Trabzonspor and scored 10 goals while providing four assists.