Caleb Ekuban misses Trabzonspor draw with Rizespor due to muscle injury

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban played no part in Trabzonspor's Turkish top-flight clash with Rizespor due to muscle injury.



The attacker picked up the injury in the 1-1 draw against Kaserispsor and was ruled out of Saturday's match.



His absence was felt as Trabzonspor failed to score, with the match ending in a goalless stalemate at the Yeni Rize Şehir Stadı. Trabzonspor's third consecutive draw as they remain fourth on the table.



Ekuban is expected to action against Hatayspor at home on Saturday.



The 27-year-old has made 27 appearances this season. He has registered nine goals and provided three assists.